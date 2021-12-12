The American ELO Concert, THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE, is Coming to Michigan This Spring

The American ELO concert will take place at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. The American ELO is widely recognized as the world's premier tribute to Electric Light Orchestra due to their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals.

Picking up where the Beatles left off in 1970, the UK-based ELO expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures and grand orchestrations where cellos coexisted with guitars, and where classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs, resulting in ELO becoming one of the most popular groups of the 1970s and perhaps even more so today. Their Numerous hit songs include "Evil Woman," "Telephone Line," "Mr. Blue Sky," "Xanadu," "Livin' Thing" and "Don't Bring Me Down."

Get your tickets today by going to http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004423-the-ultimate-elo-experience. The concert is on April 8, 2022 at 8pm at the Michael A. Guido Theater.