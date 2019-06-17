THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens At The Barn Theatre June 18

The B-A-R-N Barn Theatre brings together a gaggle of hilarious misfit adolescents who all have one thing in common, they love to spell! This wildly funny, fast-paced musical complete with audience participation, will have you rolling on the floor with laughter as you root for your favorite dictionary fanatic to take home first prize.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is underway! Former Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion and returning moderator, Ms. Rona Peretti (Samantha Rickard) is ready to welcome our contestants. One of last year's finalists, William Barfée (Second-year apprentice Christian Edwards) has returned to claim his crown with his "Magic Foot" method of spelling. Logainee Schwartzandgrubenierre (Second-year apprentice Molly Hill) may be the youngest speller but thanks to her two overbearing gay fathers she's ready to take out the competition. Marcy Park (First-year apprentice Brittany Mendoza-Pena), an overachiever from "Our Lady of Intermittent Sorrows" Catholic School, isn't fazed by this clash of middle school minds. She speaks six languages after all! Chip Tolentino (Barn favorite Jonnie Carpathios), winner of the of the 24th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, returns to protect his title. Leaf Coneybear (First year apprentice Cody Edwards) was the second runner up in his district but has excitedly found his way into the competition. Olive Ostrovsky (Barn favorite Melissa Cotton Hunter) is a newcomer to the Putnam County spelling scene and is just happy to be included. Rounding out the cast are Barn favorites Charlie King and Patrick Hunter.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling is filled with trance-like states of spellings, hilarious audience participation, catchy songs, and heartfelt moments that show you why these kids love spelling

The musical was based upon C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, an original improvisational play created by Rebecca Feldman and performed by The Farm, a New-York-based improvisational comedy troupe. It opened Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre on February 7, 2005. The production won several awards, among them the 2005 Lucille Lortel Awards Outstanding Musical. Premiering on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 15, 2005, taking home the Tony Award for Best Book (Rachel Sheinkin).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Hans Friedrichs, the set is designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes are designed by Michael Wilson Morgan, with music direction by Brent J. Decker, and choreography by Jamey Grisham. Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Lauren Gallup. Sound has been designed by Kenze Carlson. Arianna Krenk is serving as hair/wig master, and Russ Skell is serving as Technical Director.

Our popular outreach program The Backstage Xperience will be offered for SPELLING BEE June 20, 21, 26, 27, 28. For details and registration call 269-731-1151. Space limited. The Backstage Xperience is an interactive, free opportunity for children K - 12 and is sponsored by Eaton. Email bsx@barntheatreschool.org to form your group.

The Barn Theatre School is proud to offer an American Sign Language interpreted performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, June 26. Generously sponsored by Eaton.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying your cravings with some light snacks. Make your Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show! Dinners are nightly and provided by GMC catering of Galesburg. Call the Box Office for dinner reservations at (269) 731-4121.

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $39-$48 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online anytime. To reserve tickets call (269) 731-4121 or visit www.barntheatreschool.org





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You