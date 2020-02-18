Student-Led Sketch Comedy Show That Asks IS IT OKAY TO SAY THIS?

This parody of "Are you afraid of the dark?", serves as a hilarious spring-board to shed some comedic light on the absurdity of our modern world. What do a family gathering, Kevin Arnold's last heartbreak, aunties hell-bent on protecting their culture, a good guy with a gun, a robot assistant, a smiling woman, and the 2020 election have in common?

Maybe everything! Maybe nothing! Come find out! "Is It Okay To Say This?" is a playful and hilarious comedy sketch show written by Mike McGettigan's Sketch 5 graduate writing class. The show treads the often fine line between humor and horror and just might leave you crying from both.

Written and co-directed by Steve Branstrom, Sarah Budziak, Josh McDaniel, and Nazneen Miah. Directed by Mike McGettigan. Assistant Directed by Alex Meitz.

Featuring Adam Bacigal, Brad Carter, LaShanette Harrison, Malachi Lee, Robyn Mewha, and Amanda Weted.



This sketch show will run from February 28 through March 15 at the Planet Ant Black Box Theater. $13 Adv | $15 Door -or- $20 for both Glamway | A Planet Ant Original One Act Comedy and Is It Okay To Say This? | A Planet Ant Sketch Comedy.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You