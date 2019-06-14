Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents MADAGASCAR

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre proudly presents DreamWorks Madagascar- A Musical Adventure Jr. at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Based on the smash animated motion picture, Madagascar Jr. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they find themselves on an unexpected trip to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. A ton of fun with an upbeat score, Madagascar Jr. will make you want to "Move It, Move It!"

Director Theresa Williams is excited to be working with Stagecrafters Youth Theatre members on this fun-filled musical. "The musical numbers themselves are upbeat and energetic, with choreography that gives opportunities for individual cast members to shine," says Williams.

Audience members can expect to hear favorite songs from the movie, including "I like to Move It" and "Wild and Free," the song that Marty sings about wishing that he could live out in the wild; in fact, it's that desire the sets the whole show into motion, says Williams.

Williams was drawn to Madagascar Jr. by the personal connection she felt with Marty. "Feeling trapped in the zoo, he longs to escape to the wild. After graduating college, I too felt like I needed to escape to figure out where I belonged, and for a short time moved to San Diego. Like Marty, I quickly realized that it doesn't matter where you are, as long as you're with your friends. Stagecrafters is where my friends are," says Williams.

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre provides an excellent opportunity for youth ages 8-17 to start their life-long love of theatre by getting involved with a production either on stage or behind the scenes. Student director Alexa Dewey has enjoyed her time as the student director for Madagascar Jr. and has been involved with Stagecrafters Youth Theatre for the past five years. Dewey took an interest in learning more about student directing this production of Madagascar Jr. and has enjoyed seeing all the pieces come together. "It's a fun, high energy show that will make you laugh and want to dance along with king Julian and the rest of this crazy cast," says Dewey.

Patrons who stay after the show can meet and greet the cast in the lobby and get autographs from youth theatre performers. Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will be collecting donations of supplies including pet food, paper towels, and cleaning supplies for the Animal Welfare Society in Madison Heights, Michigan.





