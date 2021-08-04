Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Announces Outdoor Performance

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre proudly presents two one-act plays, Tragedians Anonymous and Complaint Department and Lemonade, in an outdoor performance at Wildwood Amphitheater in Lake Orion on August 18, 2021.

The plays will be performed by Stagecrafters Youth Theatre (SYT), a hands-on theatre training program that gives kids ages 8-18 the opportunity to be immersed in live theatre through performing, student directing, working on the crew, and behind the scenes.

The first of the plays, Tragedians Anonymous, is a comic tribute to Shakespeare that features characters from his most famous tragedies in group therapy. In Complaint Department and Lemonade, the action centers on a complaint desk, where a rotating cast of characters have to deal with a rapid succession of hysterical grievances. Both shows are sure to make audiences laugh and allow them to enjoy live theatre on a beautiful summer evening.

This marks the first live performance by SYT since the pandemic closed the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, where SYT usually performs. During the shutdown, youth members stayed active by doing virtual workshops and performances, but all are eager to return to the stage. Says Debbie Landis-Sigler, co-director of Complaint Department and Lemonade, "A very dedicated group of folks produced two virtual productions for SYT, which we are very grateful for; they turned a frustrating circumstance into two great productions. We were determined, however, to try and do something live if we could find the right shows and the right venue."

Wildwood Amphitheater in Lake Orion fit the bill. The site provides a safe, family-friendly setting for audiences that also allows for social distancing. In a year of many 'firsts', Landis-Sigler applauds the spirit and spunk of the youth members, who easily adapted to the virtual platform during the pandemic, and now can't wait to do their first outdoor show in a park. "Their spirit never falters," she says.