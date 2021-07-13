Stagecrafters Announces 2021-2022 Season

Stagecrafters has announced its 2021-2022 season starting in September.

Like many entertainment venues in 2020, Stagecrafters found themselves needing to make some very tough decisions, including canceling the remainder of the 2020 season in March. Fortunately, some shows that were in production in early 2020 have been added to the 2021-2022 season for patrons to enjoy.

The 2021 season starts in September with Don't Drink the Water which was slated to run in April 2020. The cast and director will pick up where they left off to deliver an exceptional comedy. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will dazzle audiences during the holiday season, 9 to 5 will make audiences smile in January, A Midsummer Night's Dream put on by Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will take place in March, and Mamma Mia! will close the season with many laughs and smiles in May of 2022.

Stagecrafters' Executive Director Alan Semonian is eager to welcome the community back to the Baldwin Theatre. "We cannot wait to have our community brought together once again by live theater. We are pleased to announce that two of our shows from our Spring 2020 season have shifted to start and end our 2021-2022 season. Our organization has worked tirelessly over the past year and a half to ensure that our theater will be a safe place for our patrons to gather to once again enjoy great entertainment."

Full Linup:

Don't Drink the Water

Directed by Rich Wilson September 17-October 3, 2021

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Directed by Jeff LaMothe November 12-December 5, 2021

9 to 5

Directed by Jerry Haines January 28-February 20, 2022

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Directed by Maria Ochoa March 23-April 3, 2022

Mamma Mia!

Directed by Rodel Salazar May 6-29, 2022

In Stagecrafters' upcoming season, all evening performances for SYT is 7 pm and for Main Stage at 8 pm and all Sunday matinees begin at 2 pm. Tickets and season packages will be on sale soon at stagecrafters.org.