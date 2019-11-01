Southgate Community Players Presents YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Southgate Community Players presents Mels Brooks' Young Frankenstein, a new musical comedy. Brooks adapts his iconic comedic film into a brilliant stage production. Come watch the hilarity ensue in this audience-pleasing monster musical!

Performance are November 8th, 9th and15th at 7pm, and 16th at 3pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students

Free parking

Tickets can be purchased online at showtix4u.com/events/15785 or by calling (734) 282-4727. This production will be held at Davidson Auditorium inside Davidson Middle School located at 15800 Trenton Road, Southgate, MI 48195.

Director and Choreographer - Chris Rollet

Vocal Director - Rebecca Engelhard

Producer - Tina Brow

Photo Credit: Tamara Laflin





