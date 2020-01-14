Snow Day Fundraiser Returns To Go Comedy

Go Comedy! will host the 13th annual Snow Day improv marathon, Snow Day 2020 January 18 & 19. Snow Day brings together improvisors from across the area to raise money for Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit, The Tim Hayden Scholarship Fund and The Diana George Jacokes Endowment Fund. The 26 hour event will feature performances by nearly 50 improv groups including a special 2-hour family friendly block from 10am - Noon on Sunday, January 19. Performances will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday, January 18 and continue through 10:00pm Sunday, January 19. Tickets range from $10 to $20 for several performance blocks with a full 26 hour performance pass available for $100.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.gocomedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! box office. A complete Snow Day schedule and Go Comedy! performance schedule follows this release.

During the marathon, guests will be able participate in a 50/50 prize raffle. In addition, Detroiters who are unable to attend the event can support Snow Day's fundraising efforts by donating online at www.gofundme.com/snowday2020.

In 2006, a group of improvisors hosted a special improv night where improvisors, home for the holidays, could reconnect with friends perform together. In 2009, the event moved to Go Comedy! and transformed from a fun night of improv into a fundraiser for Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit, the Tim Hayden Scholarship Fund and the Diana George Jacokes Endowment Fund.





