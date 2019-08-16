Slipstream Presents THE FROGS

Slipstream Theater Initiative is thrilled to present their final show of the season, The Frogs - a merry thrill of a theatrical romp between Sondheim and the Classics! This loving homage to the Greek classical comedy by Aristophanes is given new life through the magic of Stephen Sondheim with lyrics by Bert Shevlove and Nathan Lane.

A god and a slave go down to the underworld... and all the world's a punchline.

Dionysus, god of wine and drama - though not necessarily in that order - has seen the state of our world, and vows to bring back a great playwright to reinvigorate and re-inspire his people. Accompanied by the god Pan in the guise of a slave, Xanthias, Dionysus travels through a menagerie of Greek Mythology to Hades to bring George Bernard Shaw with the hope of speaking some sense to the world, but what will happen when they run into William Shakespeare? As a battle of the Bards ensues, we are recalled to our passion for art, truth, love, and of course... Theatre!

The cast features Dan Johnson as Dionysus, Miles Bond as Pan/Xanthias, Jake Rydell as Herakles/Charisma, Rachel Bieber as Charon/Aekos, Maxim Hunt as Pluto, Kaitlyn Valor Borque as George Bernard Shaw, Jonathan Jones as William Shakespeare, and Megan Welenc as Ariadne/Virilla. Blake Pruneau provides Musical Accompaniment, with Jake Rydell doubling as Music Director.

The production is directed by Luna Alexander, and stage managed by Alanna Elling, with technical design and execution by Jackson Abohasira, and costumes by Tiaja Sabrie. Our production includes some childishly adult humor - recommended for ages 13 and up.

The production runs Friday September 6th through September 29th. Shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 7pm. Tickets are $12 in advance and available via www.slipstreamti.com, by emailing InsideTheSlipstream@gmail.com, or at the door. Slipstream Theatre Initiative is located at 460 Hilton in Ferndale, MI.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You