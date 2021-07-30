Shakespeare Royal Oak Returns To Starr Jaycee Park This Weekend

Celebrating its 20th season, Shakespeare Royal Oak, Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare festival, is set to bring live performances back to the stage this weekend through Sunday August 8.

Shakespeare Royal Oak's education program, SRO Teen Ensemble, will present Much Ado About Nothing July 31, August 1 and 2 on the Starr Jaycee Park stage. The ensemble, comprised of area high school students, has been rehearsing the production in the park since July 19. The three "pay-what-you-will" performances will take place at 7:00pm on July 31 and August 2, and 5:00pm on Sunday, August 1.

The Shakespeare Royal Oak professional company returns to the park August 5-8 for a magical Summer of Love adventure under the stars with one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Advance online tickets ($25) are on sale now at Shakespeareroyaloak.com and shakespeareroyaloak.brownpapertickets.com. A limited number of tickets will be available for $30 at the park box office beginning 90 minutes prior to performances.

In addition to selecting show date and time, patrons may also choose Lawn or Bleacher seating. Lawn tickets allow guests to bring their own blankets & lawn chairs. Ushers in the park will assist Lawn patrons to find the best locations for safe outdoor seating. Bleacher seating allows guests to rise above the crowd on one of the park bleacher seats.

SRO offers beer, wine, soft drinks and safe concessions, but does not allow outside coolers, food, or drink into the theater. Patrons are welcome to picnic outside the theater area before taking their seats for the show. First Friday VIP Packages Shakespeare Royal Oak is offering a special VIP fundraiser event in conjunction with the Friday, August 6th performance. First Friday VIP packages are available for $100 and include VIP seating for the performance, a pre-show food & beverage reception with members of the Shakespeare Royal Oak creative team, a photo opportunity on the Starr Jaycee Park stage, silent auction, and more. First Friday VIP packages are available online at Shakespeareroyaloak.com and proceeds benefit Water Works Theatre Company, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) company.

Shakespeare Royal Oak will follow the most up-to-date health and safety procedures established by industry professionals, health experts, and local and state officials for its rehearsals, education programs, and performances. Detailed health and safety protocols will be provided to ticket purchasers prior to the dates of their performances, and to parents of students participating in education programs.