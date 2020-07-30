Shakespeare Royal Oak Begins Virtual 20 Year Celebration Tonight

Tonight at 8:00 .pm., Shakespeare Royal Oak will launch it's SRO Toast20, an exciting new video celebration, called Intermission, while kicking off the start of its fundraising campaign to return to Starr Jaycee Park in the summer of 2021.

Beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. and continuing for eight evenings that would have been performance nights (Thursday - Sunday), SRO will release eight amazing video memories, covering all of its 19 years presenting Michigan's premiere outdoor Shakespeare festival in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park.

Timed to coincide with each night of a normal season's performances, these videos will tell the tale of the festival's founding in 2001, and share the magic that happens every summer in the park. These memories will let Shakespeare fans revel once more in the simple sunsets of Romeo and Juliet, the complicated sword fights of Henry V and much more.

SRO Toast20's Intermission not only celebrates the theatre company's past, but inspires its future by asking viewers to make a donation to help bring the outdoor festival back in 2021.

Intermission starts Thursday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on the Shakespeare Royal Oak YouTube Channel.

A new memory video will premiere each night at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings July 30 - August 9.

