Scott Moreau, Star Of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Returns For Johnny Cash Concert

Farmers Alley Theatre is thrilled to welcome back Scott Moreau to West Michigan for a special, one-weekend only concert event: LATE & ALONE: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash this April 12th & 13th. Farmers Alley audiences will remember Scott from our record-breaking production of Million Dollar Quartet at the Little Theatre on Oakland Drive in December of 2016. Scott directed that Sold-Out Run and pulled double duty as he portrayed the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash.

Scott Moreau, star of Million Dollar Quartet's 1st National Tour and Harrah's Las Vegas company, as well as the series finale of "Boardwalk Empire," comes to Kalamazoo direct from his sold out performance at New York City's famed 54 Below. Using anecdotes from his autobiography, multiple interviews, and live concerts, Scott tells Johnny's story with his own words and songs. Featuring more than 20 songs from Johnny's 40+ years in the music business, Scott creates a stripped down look into the life of this American icon.

"Moreau channels the Man in Black and then some. He unleashes a voice that possesses not just Cash's deep, rumbling, sepulchral timbre but also an astonishing power. This guy seems like he could knock down a brick wall just by singing at it." -Boston Globe

LATE & ALONE: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash has just two performances, April 12th & 13th at 8pm. Seating will be limited at our original black-box space at 221 Farmers Alley, so make your ticket reservations quickly by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting us online at www.farmersalleytheatre.com. Tickets are $30 general admission and $10 for students.





