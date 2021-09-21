Sauk To Present New Play Written For Hillsdale County Fair

After cancelling in 2020, the Hillsdale County Fair (HCF) will return September 26 for a week of fun. To celebrate the return, The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, commissioned a brand new short play just for the event.

"We wanted to do something special to celebrate the fair," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "Our organization began at the fairgrounds. Last season, during the pandemic, the fairgrounds was our home for two productions. We wanted to not only celebrate the return of the fair, but show the community how much the fair means to us."

Bird contacted Grand Rapids-based playwright G.M. (Bud) Thompson about writing something new. Thompson has a long-time relationship with the local theatre company.

Thompson spoke with Hillsdale County locals and HCF Director Lori Hull. What resulted is "The Cure," a ten-minute comedy that he describes as "Airplane!" meets Carol Burnett.

"It reminds us that there are all kinds of things that make us feel better," Thompson added.

The play features Timothy Brayman and Roene Trevisan as a husband and wife visiting a doctor. The husband has been having strange symptoms and the wife is concerned. The doctor, played by Mandee Howard, is able to diagnose the problem and give a very unique prescription.

The play will be performed four times on Wednesday, September 29. The first, as part of the Woman's Congress presentation beginning at 1:45 p.m. at the Woman's Congress Building. The play will then be performed at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Nichols Band Shell. All performances are free and will last approximately ten minutes.

"We are truly a community theatre and projects like this remind us how important it is that we support one another," Bird said. "It also feels nice to be together and laughing again."

The Sauk began as the Broad Street Players performing their first nine seasons at the Woman's Congress Building before moving to the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville. For more information on The Sauk, visit www.thesauk.org.