SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Opens Season 13 At The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre kicks off a new season of mainstage musicals with the Broadway hit SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ. The longest-running revue in Broadway history, the show features a Grammy-winning score by hitmakers, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. You'll be dancing in your seat to such instantly recognizable tunes as On Broadway, Fools Fall in Love, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, Love Potion #9 and so many more.

Currently in rehearsal, The Encore production is being directed by artistic director and Broadway veteran, Dan Cooney (Mamma Mia!, Bonnie & Clyde, 9 to 5, LES MISERABLES), with choreography by New York City's "Mayor of Broadway," Gerry McIntyre (Anything Goes, Once On This Island, Chicago, Uptown It's Hot, Joseph... Dreamcoat).

The talented cast of nine, with many Encore favorites, includes Jason Briggs (Broadway Rocks!, Ain't Misbehavin'); Jordyn Davis (Peter Pan Nat'l Tour, Legally Blonde); Bryana Hall (Standard Time, Anything Goes); Dan Johnson(Sweeney Todd, Assassins); Chris Joseph (Simply Sondheim, Standard Time); David Magumba (Motown Unplugged); Gayle E. Martin (Be Our Guest, Anything Goes); Tyler J. Messinger (Secret Garden, Fun Home); and Sarah B. Stevens (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd).

Tickets for Smokey Joe's Café are available at https://the-encore.ticketleap.com/smokey-joes-cafe/ or, for in-person ticket purchases, visit the box office at The Encore Theatre, 7714 Ann Arbor Street in Dexter (734.268.6200). For Box Office hours, please visit their website at https://theencoretheatre.org/.

Smokey Joe's Café will be presented in The Maas performance space at The Encore's new venue in the historic Copeland building. The Encore maintains compliance with all CDC and Michigan State COVID guidelines and, until further notice, continues to operate at a reduced capacity, with general admission seating to facilitate spacing.