Riverbank Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Open Friday, February 7th

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who, armed with a wonderful spirit and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and memorable tunes (especially the catchy power anthem "Revolting Children"), Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

Directing team Aaron and Brittany Smith remarked, "We were impressed by the number and talent of the kids who turned out to audition. This is the largest cast we have had to date - 35 actors, 20 of whom are youth. We are so pleased to introduce our audience to Rose Marie Hill, making her debut as Matilda Wormwood." Rose is a local third grader at Pine River Elementary.

Rose will be playing opposite Michael Pacholski, who is taking on one of his dream roles as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, the tyrannical headmistress at Matilda's school. Miss Trunchbull is every child's worst nightmare with interesting views on discipline. She wholeheartedly believes that "all children are maggots." "Yes, the headmistress is played by a man", says Smith. "It's a very funny visual that is played up throughout the show. Just wait till "she" leads a rigorous session of Phys Ed!"

Miss Honey (Mallorie Green), the kind hearted teacher, takes Matilda under her wing since Matilda's neglectful parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Bill LaDuke, Brittany Smith) are too busy selling junk cars and learning to salsa dance.

Matilda's classmates include Griffin Smith as the hilarious Bruce Bogtrotter, Abi Turner as Lavender (Matilda's Best Friend) as well as Reilly Wright, Paige Voss, Avery Martin, Connor Martin, Jonah Martin, Meredith Carson, Luke Riehl, Evelyn Bartlett, and Anna Fox.

Anita Newby, a Riverbank favorite, returns home to the Riverbank stage after a stint as a singer for Princess Cruise Lines. She plays Mrs. Phelps, the school librarian who befriends Matilda and encourages her marvelous storytelling abilities.

A stellar adult and teen ensemble rounds out the cast as a variety of characters throughout the show as well as the scary "Big Kids" that warn Matilda's class how things are done under the Trunchbull's rule.

Matilda the Musical is suitable for all ages with enough humor and wit for adults to appreciate even without the children!

Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28.00 plus a $2 service fee for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





