Ringwald Theatre Planning to Reopen This Fall

The Ringwald Theatre lives to entertain again! In a newly-formed partnership with Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, The Ringwald will open their new home inside the center in the fall of 2021 after temporarily shutting its doors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a successful 14 year residency on Woodward and 9 mile.

"I'm pleased that The Ringwald will remain in the heart of the city with this exciting new partnership between Affirmations," said Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana. "The Ringwald has been an anchor cultural institution uplifting our local arts community and nurturing our creative, entrepreneurial spirit. Both organizations aligning their missions will have profound and lasting contributions to the LGBTQ community and our downtown."

Following the partnership announcement during the Affirmations Town Hall on June 1, The Ringwald Theatre also launched their Comeback Campaign, a fundraising effort to outfit their new space with production essentials, citing a monetary goal of $50k. Donations of any amount can be made at theRingwald.com.

"We're so thankful for all the support - both monetary and otherwise - we've received as we made the difficult decision to leave our former home," said Joe Bailey, Artistic Director for the Ringwald. "Our Comeback Campaign will help us create the space we've always imagined. We're grateful for your continued support and we're so excited to return to Ferndale and partner with the wonderful people of Affirmations."

The Ringwald Theatre's new space will include multiple upgrades to enhance the audience experience, including an updated lighting system, riser seating, and additional amenities to transform Affirmation's Community Room into the Ringwald's new home.

In addition to producing cutting edge plays and musicals that Ringwald audiences have come to know, expect and love, the theatre will partner with Affirmations to provide theatrical programming for their constituents.

Affirmations Executive Director David Garcia added, "We are beyond excited to be partnering with The Ringwald Theatre to provide fun, quality entertainment, not only to the LGBTQ+ community, but everyone in the region! Teaming up with The Ringwald will allow us to develop new and exciting programming - such as youth theatre, film nights, comedy nights, one person shows and so much more! We welcome this partnership and are looking forward to many, many opening nights to come!"

The Ringwald is tentatively set to begin their 2021 season this Fall.