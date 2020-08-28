Ringwald Call For Directors For 2020 Gay4Detroit Festival

The Ringwald will host an initial Zoom meeting with interested directors on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:00PM.

The Ringwald Theatre isn't going to let a pandemic get in the way of celebrating some gay pride!

While this year's #Gay4Detroit Festival may look different, the inherent fun and message will be intact. And with that in mind, The Ringwald is looking for creative, innovative directors for the short pieces chosen for this year's festival.

The Ringwald will host an initial Zoom meeting with interested directors on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:00PM. At that time, scripts will be dispersed/discussed and the layout and parameters of the festival will be laid out.

Interested directors should email info@theringwald.com before 5:00 PM on Monday, September 7. The Zoom link will be sent back to them.

The Ringwald opened their doors on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Head Over Heels, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along,The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical.

