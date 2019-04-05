Revisit the Music of the 50s and 60s with THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Meadowbrook Theatre

It's 1958 and prom is going to be fab with Missy, Suzy, Cindy Lou and Betty Jean on stage to entertain their classmates with the popular songs of the day. Enjoy your favorites from the era, including "Mr. Sandman," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," "Leader of the Pack," and "It's My Party." Ten years later, the girls are together again at their high school reunion. Will they get the "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" they deserve?

"The Marvelous Wonderettes has played in New York for more than a decade," says MBT director, Travis Walter. "This is many people's favorite music. Everyone's going to be tapping their toes while we find out who will be prom queen."

The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean, runs April 24 through May 19, 2019, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"Roger Bean has given us some of our most-loved musicals from the past few years, including Life Could Be a Dream and The Andrews Brothers," continues Walter. "I know our audiences will love The Wonderful Marvelettes just as much."

The cast includes Hannah Fairman as Cindy Lou, Emily Hadick as Betty Jean, Kai Stidham as Missy, and Olivia Ursu as Suzy.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is directed by Travis W. Walter. Choreography is by Tyrick Wiltez Jones, with musical direction by Michael Rice. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Brian Kessler, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Michael Rice also plays first keyboard with Jennifer Gale (or CT Hollis or Matt Kush) on second keyboard. The remainder of the band is comprised of Sig Helper (guitar), Don Platter (or Jonathan Napper) (reeds) and Nick Matthews (or David Mety) (drums).

Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is made possible through the generous support of Extended Stay Hotels, The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 50 years.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography





