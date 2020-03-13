Remaining Performances Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Cancelled At The Fisher Theatre

Broadway in Detroit has announced that all remaining performances of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fisher Theatre have been cancelled due to coronavirus public safety and security concerns and the direction of local and state government recommendations.

Guests who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase.

Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase.

Guests who purchased tickets at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Fiddler Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

At this time performances for all future shows presented by Broadway in Detroit, including Dear Evan Hansen, will go on as scheduled.

Broadway in Detroit & The Broadway League, along with its partners, are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and we will provide additional updates as needed. We are following the lead of local, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices. The safety and security of theatregoers and employees is top priority.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.





