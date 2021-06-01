Rehearsals Kick Off For Live Season At Hope Summer Rep

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre begins rehearsals today for their 2021 outdoor season! The company was established at Hope College in 1972 and is entering their 49th Season after canceling their 2020 season due to COVID-19 and gaining approval from Actors' Equity Association to present live performances this summer.

"We are all so thrilled to be back and working here in Western Michigan." said Lenny Banovez, HSRT's Artistic Director. "It's been a tough year to put it lightly. All of us here, I truly believe, feel grateful to have the opportunity to do what we love again, and to bring a sense of hope to the community. It will be an extremely challenging and an extremely rewarding summer. "The summer that live theatre came back."

The company will begin its 49th season with the extremely popular children's musical, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, directed by Laura Matthews with Musical Direction by: Alex Thompson. The production will feature Hope Riesterer and John Bergeron as the title characters. Jared Martin, Emi Herman, Sam Joachim, and Madison Meeron will round out the cast. The production will feature Scenic Design by: Maggie Nelson, Lighting Design by: Zack Saunders, Sound Design by: Katie Paris Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Props Design by: Lucy Motts.

HSRT will then present a special musical event: A NIGHT OF SONG WITH ALEX THOMPSON. HSRT's Resident Music Director, Alex Thompson, along with special guests from the HSRT Company will present an evening of songs and stories ranging from drama to comedy and everything in between. This event has a limited run from June 17-19th.

HSRT will then present EVERY BRILLIANT THING. This extraordinarily funny and moving play will be helmed by critically acclaimed director Laura Gordon (Milwaukee Rep, APT, Utah Shakespeare) and featuring Lenny Banovez (Titan Theatre NYC, Milwaukee Rep, Delaware Rep) as the Narrator. Lighting Design by: Katy Atwell, Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel and Props Design by: Lucy Motts.

Up next for HSRT will be THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall. A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, will feature HSRT favorite Brandon A. Wright (First-National THE COLOR PURPLE, Titan Theatre NYC), NYC Based Actress Psacoya Guinn (Cincinnati Playhouse, Titan Theatre NYC) and directed by HSRT alum Marcus Denard Johnson. The production will include Scenic and Sound Design by: Mario Raymond, Lighting Design by: Katy Atwell and Costume Design by: Anthony Toney.

HSRT then brings the highly anticipated THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST featuring long time HSRT Company member, Chip Duford, as Lady Bracknell. Ali Bourzgui, Michael Manocchio, Nicole Cready, T. Stacy Hicks, Psacoya Guinn, Maggie Wetzel, and John Bergeron round out the cast. The show will be directed by Lenny Banovez, and will feature Scenic Design by: Maggie Nelson, Lighting Design by: Katy Atwell, Props Design by: Lucy Motts, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Sound Design by: Olivia Farley.

HSRT closes its season with CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. This Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning play explores the divide between the Deaf and hearing communities and is presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The show will be directed by Michelle Schaefer and will feature Natasha Ofili (Netflix's THE POLITICIAN) as Sarah Norman and Michael Manocchio (Utah Shakespeare, American Shakespeare Center) as James Leeds. James Pickering, Amiee Chou, Lane Breimhorst, PJ Maske, and Staci Granzetto round out the cast. Scenic Design by: Stephen Hudson-Mairet, Lighting Design by Katy Atwell, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul Cavaretta, and Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan Frankel. Associate Direction by: Maggie Spanuello.

Tickets for Hope Summer Repertory Theatre's Season may be purchased through the Hope College ticket office located downtown in the Anderson-Werkman Financial Center located at 100 E. Eighth St, or at the Dewitt Theatre starting June 7th. The ticket offices are open weekdays. Please call (616) 395-7890 ahead to confirm office hours as they are limited due to COVID-19 Restrictions or if you have any questions in regards to our outdoor season. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.hope.edu/hsrt.

HSRT will be following COVID-19 protocol put in place by Actors' Equity. Seating is in socially distanced "pods" of 2-4 and masks will be required by all audience members.