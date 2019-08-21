Red Bull Arts Detroit Announces 2020 Application Cycle, Changes to Residency and Fellowship Programs

Red Bull Arts Detroit is announcing that applications for the program's 2020 Artist Residency and Curatorial Fellowship are now open to the public. In an effort to refine and renew its dedication to the cultivation and advancement of the arts, Red Bull Arts Detroit will make structural changes to its 2020 program.



As one of Red Bull Arts' two public-facing spaces, Red Bull Arts Detroit is the home of the program's Artist Residency, Curatorial Fellowship, and rolling Local Micro-Grant Initiative. In an effort to increase the program's accessibility for a diverse pool of applicants, the Artist Residency will shorten in length to two months, respecting the fact that many artists are unable to make a three-month commitment. Rather than each residency term culminating in an exhibition, the Red Bull Arts team will curate public exhibitions, accompanied by the annual Curatorial Fellow exhibition. In addition to the $5,000 unrestricted stipend, the Curatorial Fellowship now includes a $15,000 exhibition budget to be utilized for the exhibition by the Fellow. Full program details available here.



Applications will be reviewed by a committee of celebrated arts professionals, who will select nine Artists-in-Residence and one Curatorial Fellow. Red Bull Arts Detroit's 2020 Selection Committee comprises artist, writer and curator, Michelle Grabner; writer, artist and Associate Curator of Exhibitions at The Studio Museum in Harlem, Legacy Russell; artist and 2018 Red Bull Arts Detroit Artist-in-Residence Joiri Minaya; and art historian and theorist Michael Stone-Richards.



"Red Bull Arts Detroit is a unique residency and fellowship program, in that it aims to amplify cultural exchange between its residents and the local arts community ," says Red Bull Arts Detroit Program Manager Matt Eaton. "The program not only fosters the development of new, thought-provoking work, it invites local and International Artists, curators, and thinkers to engage with and bear witness to the rich cultural community in Detroit."

Red Bull Arts Detroit's Artist Residency program will continue to provide artists at different stages of their careers the resources and freedom to develop their practice, with nine artists selected for three two-month-long residency cycles. Transportation to Detroit is included, as are fully-furnished off-site living accommodations, and access to a 6,000-square-foot shared studio space. Artists are also provided an $8,000 unrestricted stipend, as well as a $2,000 individual budget for hiring assistants, sourcing materials, or otherwise producing work in Detroit. Deadline: September 30, 2019.



Red Bull Arts Detroit is committed to holistically supporting the arts locally and nationally. As such, we seek to provide alternative exhibition platforms to the vast network of independent curators who offer new ways of seeing, understanding, and experiencing artists and their works. The program creates an opportunity for a curator to realize an exhibition concept and bring it to the public in Detroit. The Curatorial Fellow is provided a $5,000 stipend, and a $15,000 exhibition budget, both unrestricted, as well as budget for three-to-four public programs as agreed with Red Bull Arts Detroit. Deadline: September 30, 2019.



The hyperlocal, need-based Micro-Grant Program provides numerous $1,000 grants enabling Detroit local artists to continue their practices. These grants are given on a rolling basis, and are combined with career counseling by Red Bull Arts Detroit staff and advisors. Taken together, these grants represent Red Bull Arts Detroit's dedication to the local community, and the arts at large. Micro-Grants are awarded on a rolling basis, with applications due on the 1st of each month. One applicant is selected per month, with funds granted one month after notification.

Red Bull Arts is an experimental, non-commercial arts program dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists and fostering public engagement in the arts. The program aims to extend the boundaries of exhibition making; support the production of new work by emerging and established artists; participate in and respond to the needs of local arts communities; and contribute to ongoing dialogue around contemporary issues and thought.



