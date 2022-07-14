R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Comes to The Fisher Theatre in October

Broadway In Detroit announced that individual tickets for the Detroit engagement of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will go on sale on July 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or Music Hall Box Office.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

After a national casting search, Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment proudly announce that the supreme American talent bringing this event to life has been found in New York's Trejah Bostic leading the band, supported by vocalists Meghan Dawson, Nattalyee Randall and Ashton Weeks who will also host.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will be directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You), with Musical Direction by Darnell White (Revelation The Musical, Gospel at Colonus).

The brand new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), which continues to play to sold out audiences across the country.

