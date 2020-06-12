RECAP: University of Michigan Graduates Talked About Life After College on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued this afternoon (2pm) with University of Michigan Young Alumni with Leanne Antonio, Griffin Binnicker, Commodore C. Primous, III, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Ben Jackson Walker. This episode was in support of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

A group of University of Michigan graduates joined.

Commodore C. Primous was a senior, planning to graduate this spring. "There's definitely something to be said about a lack of closure because in addition to showcase we didn't get to walk and graduate. We didn't get to finish our last couple months of school. I'm back home in Atlanta where I grew up and I'm able to focus on other skills. Focus on other things that I'm hoping will bring me to a better place when it's all done. Things like the guitar. I found that learning the guitar is a very meditative and therapeutic thing to do especially in this time."

Alyah Chanelle Scott was on THE BOOK OF MORMON tour. "We were in LA and there was a HAMILTON company that's based in San Francisco...postponed their shows and we found that out and still had a show that night and I remember our company manager gathered us on the stage and was like 'listen, we don't know what's going on. We'll try to keep you as updated as we can.' In the back on my mind, I was like 'this is the last time I'm doing this show...' I didn't know how long that would be but I had a feeling."

Griffin Binnicker sang "A Little Bit," Leanne Antonio sang "Change," Ben Jackson Walker sang "Why."

