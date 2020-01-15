Podcasts Released for NO SAFETY NET 2.0 Festival

Hosted by University Musical Society (UMS) Programming Manager Mary Roeder, a three-part podcast series illuminating the productions of the No Safety Net 2.0 festival is now available.

No Safety Net 2.0, a three-week festival of three provocative theater productions plus a one-on-one installation performance is presented by the University Musical Society (UMS) at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Each production fosters timely conversations around topical social issues. The festival will be held January 22-February 9, 2020 and features 20 staged performances at Arthur Miller Theatre (1226 Murfin Avenue) and the Duderstadt Center (2281 Bonisteel Blvd), two school day performances, and many opportunities for open dialogue and conversation with artists, faculty experts, and other audience members.

The installation performances will take place throughout the festival in both Ann Arbor and Dearborn. The first No Safety Net festival was held in January-February 2018. Complete festival information and tickets are available at https://ums.org/nosafetynet/.

The No Safety Net podcast series features interviews with the creators of Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription, The Believers Are But Brothers, and White Feminist. Each episode is roughly 30 minutes long and is designed to be enjoyed before or after experiencing the live performance. Users can subscribe and listen to the series on Apple Podcasts or most other popular podcast platforms, including the follow sources:

https://no-safety-net.simplecast.com/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-safety-net/id1491101905

https://open.spotify.com/show/18BxfC1ZJ4kuEmLdLLBpYN

https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9aZmxickJtdQ%3D%3D





