Planet Ant Theatre to Return to the Stage With MONDAY NIGHT IMPROV

Planet Ant Theatre is returning to the stage, opening its doors on Sept. 13 for Monday Night Improv, Detroit's longest-running improv show. The 28-year-old non-profit theater and arts organization is finally returning to in-person audiences after shuttering its doors on March 13, 2020 for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return to stage will take place at Ant Hall (2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212). The doors will open at 7:00, and the show will promptly start at 7:30. Tickets are just $5 - the same price they have been for more than 20 years - and are available online at planetant.com. The show will feature three troupes of local comedians, all making their live-audience debut after nearly 18 months of online shows. The show will be headlined, as always, by the Planet Ant Improv Colony, affectionately referred to as The Home Team.

Planet Ant is committed to the health and safety of its performers and patrons alike. All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask in the building, Disposable masks will be on hand, for anyone who needs one.

The Monday Night Improv show was founded by main stage cast members of Second City Detroit in 2000. Over the last 20 years, that group of comedians helped found a strong and vibrant comedy community at Planet Ant Theatre, and the organization is ecstatic to be able to open its doors to the public once again. For more than a year, The Home Team has hosted Monday Night Improv as an internet streaming show, helping Planet Ant develop a burgeoning virtual community, which includes online collaborative communities and classes for improv and sketch writing.

"The Home Team is thrilled to be welcoming back live audiences!," said Planet Ant Home Team Director Lauren Bickers. "We've had the privilege of connecting with the community through our livestream, but nothing compares to the energy of a live crowd. As the longest-running improv show in Detroit, we look forward to continuing the Monday Night Improv tradition."

The return of Monday Night Improv signals the return of Planet Ant. There are many events scheduled through September, all open to the public:

Detroit's Big Shot Talent Competition - Every Wednesday, starting Sept. 15. 8 pm Follow along this seven-week talent competition as The D Brief Podcast and Planet Ant Theatre team up to discover Detroit's Next Big Shot. The winner will receive hundreds of dollars' worth of prizes.



Dancing In September: A Night of Burlesque with Eartha Kitten - Friday, Dec. 17, 8 pm A night of class soul, R&B and disco!

GLAMWAY! - Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 23-25, 8 pm An original one-act comedy about the dangers of multi-level marketing, written by local comedian Ellen Stachowicz. This show lost its closing weekend, due the the Covid-19 pandemic. Planet Ant is ecstatic to bring it back to our stage.

Looking Back Through Stained Glass - Sept. 30-Oct. 9, Thurs-Sat. 8pm Planet Ant is thrilled to partner with Michigan Stage for this 70-minute, family-friendly, punk rock, musical fantasia starring drag queen Nancy Nogood.



For tickets to all events, visit https://www.planetant.com/events