Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From Open Book Theatre's FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Opening Tonight

Warm up this winter with Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Jan 24- Feb 22, 2020) at Open Book Theatre Company. "The play is deceptively simple," explained director Wendy Katz Hiller, "two middle-aged 'losers' have what could be a one-night-stand or, possibly, the start of a relationship. The tension between our wants and our fears, masks and vulnerabilities, alienation and connection are explored throughout one important night. But the playwright, Terrence McNally, doesn't let this fall into melodrama or pontification. The play is filled with funny, biting, ironic moments, as well as the sweet hope of the possibility of love."

Audiences may be familiar with the movie adaptation starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino, or the recent Broadway production with Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon. "Although we won't be showing the nudity that was in the recent Broadway production, Frankie and Johnny is definitely aimed at mature audiences, with its adult themes and language," said Katz Hiller. "The intimate space of the Open Book stage is perfect for this jewel of a show. I look forward to Open Book patrons being both challenged and touched by this play that audiences around the country have loved for thirty years."

Open Book's production stars two Wilde Award Winning actors: Patrick Loos as Johnny and OBTC Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank as Frankie. "I'm so blessed to have these actors who are as comfortable with comedy as they are with drama and can find the truth in the small moments," said Katz Hiller.

Open Book is reminding audiences that this play is recommended for mature audiences only, and contains strong language and sexual situations.

Individual tickets are only $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students, with all tickets for the opening night gala at $30 each. Tickets can be purchased online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. More information can be found online or by calling 734 288-7753.

Patrick Loos and Krista Schafer Ewbank

