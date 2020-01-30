Photo Flash: Michigan Premiere of APPLE SEASON by E. M. Lewis at Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the Michigan premiere of "Apple Season" by E. M. Lewis.

When her father dies, Lissie returns to her family's apple orchard after escaping from there with her brother Roger many years before. But a chance encounter with an old flame conjures haunting family secrets she thought she'd left behind. As Lissie tumbles down a rabbit hole of memory and grief, she must choose whether to preserve her tangled past--or burn it to the ground.

For mature audiences only.
Content advisory: Adult language and themes of sexual abuse.

"Apple Season" will run Jan. 31 through Feb. 23, 2020, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.

Tickets are $22, and Theatre NOVA continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before showtime.

Alysia Kolascz and Jeremy Kucharek
Alysia Kolascz and Jeremy Kucharek

Alysia Kolascz
Alysia Kolascz

Alysia Kolascz and Matthew Swift
Alysia Kolascz and Matthew Swift

Matthew Swift, Jeremy Kuchare, and Alysia Kolascz
Matthew Swift, Jeremy Kuchare, and Alysia Kolascz

Alysia Kolascz and Jeremy Kucharek
Alysia Kolascz and Jeremy Kucharek

Matthew Swift and Alysia Kolascz
Matthew Swift and Alysia Kolascz

Photo credit: Sean Carter Photography




