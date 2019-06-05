Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Hope Summer Rep's ELEPHANT & PIGGIE

Jun. 5, 2019  

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre is currently in rehearsals for it's production of ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE'RE IN A PLAY!, and Broadwayworld has a behind the scenes look!

The production will feature John Bergeron (Gerald), Lindsay Webster (Piggie), Angelika Anastasio, Taylyn Reine, and Julia Klinestiver as the Squirrelles. Katrina Dykstra and Katie Joachim round out the cast. Trey DeLuna will understudy.

Performances for ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE'RE IN A PLAY! begin June 12th and continue through August 7th, 2019. This highly anticpated production will kick off HSRT's Young Audience Series in the DeWitt Studio Theatre.

The production is directed by Alexis Black and choreographed by Lauren Blair Smith, with a production team that will feature: Scenic & Properties Design by: Katie Link, Lighting Design by: Andrew Holderfield, Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel, and Costume Design by: Grace Weir. Lauren Zurovitch will Stage Manage.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: https://hope.edu/tickets. Performances are in the DeWitt Theatre The theatre is located at 141 E 12th Street, Holland, MI 49423.

John Bergeron & Lindsay Webster

Cast

Julia Klinestiver, Taylyn Reine, & Angelika Anastasio

Katrina Dykstra

Katie Joachim

The Squirrelles

Cast

Lindsay Webster



