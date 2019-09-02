Photo Flash: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Sauk

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is excited to announce a veteran cast for their upcoming production of "The 39 Steps." Performances are scheduled for this weekend, September 5-8.



Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have "The 39 Steps," a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

The cast of four includes local actors who have all appeared in previous Sauk productions. The cast includes Timothy Brayman as Richard Hannay and Denise McCosh as Annabella, Margaret and Pamela. Steven Owsley and Mike Sutton are "the clowns" playing nearly 150 roles collectively throughout the play. At The Sauk, Brayman is best remembered for his roles as Albert in "Escanaba in Da Moonlight" and as Paul Biegler in "Anatomy of a Murder." McCosh most recently played Violet in "The Flower Girls." Owsley recent appeared as Monsier D'Arque in "Beauty and the Beast." Sutton is a long-time Sauk actor most recently remembered as Jimmer in "Escanaba in Da Moonlight."

The production is directed by Tami Hindes with stage management by Joella Hendrickson. The design team consists of Hendrickson (set/props), Ellen Yoakam (costumes), Angela Forant (lighting) and MJ Dulmage (sound).

All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Mich. All tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The September 5 performance is a "Pay What You Can" preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance.

"The 39 Steps" is sponsored by Flagstar Bank. The 2019 season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design (www.expressions.photography). The Sauk is also supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment of the Arts and their program Art Works.

Photos by Patrick Cook, Expressions Photography and Design.





