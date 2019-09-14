Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS

Flint Repertory Theatre presents "THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS" by Paul Zindel, starring Janet Haley. Performances are Friday September 13 through Sunday September 22. Tickets are now on sale.

The old, converted vegetable shop where Tillie lives is more like a madhouse than a home. Tillie's mother, Beatrice, is bitter and cruel, yet desperate for her daughters' love. Her sister, Ruth, suffers epileptic fits and sneaks cigarettes every chance she gets. In the midst of chaos, Tillie struggles to keep her focus and dreams alive. Tillie - keeper of rabbits, dreamer of atoms, true believer in life, hope, and the effect of gamma rays on man-in-the-moon marigolds.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Obie Award for Best American Play. "A masterful, pace setting drama. It combines moments of pain, poignancy, beauty, and hope. It is the most compelling work of its kind since Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie." - Variety.

"THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS" is directed by Kathryn Walsh (The Wolves) and features Scenic Design by Lauren Nigri, Costume Design by Katherine Nelson (Riddle of the Trilobites), Lighting Design by Jen Fok (The Wolves) and Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs (The Glass Menagerie).

The moving family drama stars Flint Rep Associate Artist and Wilde Award Winner Janet Haley (The Glass Menagerie) as Beatrice, Ava Katherine Pietras as Tillie, Claire Jolliffe (The Wolves) as Ruth, Meredith Deighton (The Glass Menagerie) as Janice and Madelyn Porter (Skeleton Crew) as Nanny.

Performances are: Friday, September 13 at 8:00pm, Saturday, September 14 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, September 15 at 2:00pm. Friday, September 20 at 8:00pm, Saturday, September 21 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, September 22 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $10 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Every ticket purchased is a chance to win one bouquet a month for a year from Vogt's Flowers ($600 total value). Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS" is presented as part of The Rep's Signature Series and is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

Flint Repertory Theatre is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

Photo Credit: Mike Naddeo





