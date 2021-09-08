PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes to Fisher Theatre November 2021

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2021-2022 subscription season. Performances will run November 2-14 and tickets ($39 and up) are now on sale online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten!) will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by lead producer Paula Wagner and a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway. The musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big Romance & Big Fun!" (Broadway.com) and "Dazzles!" (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale." And BuzzFeed News says, "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.