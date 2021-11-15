PIPPIN Will Be Performed by Interlochen Arts Academy This Week

The Interlochen Arts Academy Theatre Division will present the Interlochen premiere of the Tony-nominated musical Pippin on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Corson Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.interlochen.org.

The 37th longest-running production in Broadway history, Pippin features music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger Hinson (with additional material by Bob Fosse). The musical's original 1972 production earned 11 Tony nominations, including nods for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. The 2013 Broadway revival, directed by Interlochen Arts Camp alumna Diane Paulus (IAC/NMC 75-78), received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Loosely based on real-life medieval king Charlemagne and his son, Pippin, the musical follows a mysterious performance troupe as they tell the story of the titular character. Guided by the troupe, Pippin embarks on a fanciful journey to determine the purpose of his life. As his path leads him through twists, turns, and do-overs, Pippin discovers that true happiness is often found where we least expect it.

The Academy's production-the first production of Pippin in the institution's history-features 27 student actors from 15 U.S. states and Canada. Four additional students will provide behind-the-curtain support as stage managers and costume assistants.

According to director Matthew Lindstrom, audiences can expect a unique combination of the original Bob Fosse production (including Fosse's original choreography) and the "circus-like" revival. The production will also feature sword fights, magic, tap-dancing, flying actors, disco balls, a remote-controlled duck, and much more.

"Pippin is my all-time favorite musical," Lindstrom said. "It's a unique story that continues to be relevant nearly 50 years after its premiere: the search for a meaningful, fulfilling life. With great songs and big dance numbers, it's truly a musical for people who love musicals. I hope that everyone can come and join us on Pippin's journey."

Interlochen Arts Academy is the nation's premier boarding arts high school, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. Students pursue pre-professional training in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, and film alongside a robust academic curriculum, preparing them to excel in the arts and beyond.

The Interlochen Arts Academy theatre division provides accelerated pre-professional training in acting, musical theatre, and theatre design & production for aspiring performers and technicians in grades 9-12. Since its establishment in 1962, the program has produced dozens of successful actors, designers, and theatre professionals, including Oscar-winning actor Linda Hunt, Tony-nominated actor and director Michael Arden, Emmy Award-winning actor Tom Hulce, and Tony-nominated set designer Dane Laffrey, among many others.

In compliance with Interlochen's COVID-19 policy, all visitors must wear masks while inside campus buildings and for the duration of the performance. COVID-19 vaccines are strongly recommended for those eligible.