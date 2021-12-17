PATTON OSWALT LIVE: WHO'S READY TO LAUGH? is Coming to Miller Auditorium

From his work on King of Queens to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Parks and Rec to Brooklyn 99, The Goldbergs to Ratatouille, Emmy and Grammy-award winning comedian Patton Oswalt is one of the most recognizable faces and voices in today's comedy scene. Creator of 8 comedy albums and 9 hugely successful comedy specials including 2020's I Love Everything, Oswalt is known for his unflinching honesty and hilariously relatable perspectives on the world as he sees it. He recently created M.O.D.O.K., the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and currently co-stars as 'Principal Durbin' on the NBC Universal comedy A.P. Bio, produced by Seth Meyers, Mike O'Brien, and Lorne Michaels.

Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh? come to Miller Auditorium for one show only on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets now on sale at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office, by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858 and online at www.millerauditorium.com.

As required by the artist, audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours, accompanied by a photo ID matching the name on the proof of vaccination/negative test, in order to attend this event.

Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh? is part of the Marana Group Spotlight Series. Tickets are available now by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858, online at www.millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2312 for special discounts.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

What: Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh?

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Miller Auditorium on the beautiful campus of Western Michigan University.

How Much: Tickets start at $40.

