Open Book Theatre in Trenton Announces New Driveway Theatre Play

The show will be available to book though October 4th.

It seems like everything is getting cancelled these days. But cancellations can create new opportunities, as Open Book Theatre Company (OBTC) in Trenton is discovering. In the wake of the cancellation of three previously scheduled performances at their theatre, they are offering an outdoor, socially distanced play about how everything is being cancelled!

In late June Open Book began taking the show on the road and right into people's yards with their Driveway Theatre. They've performed in driveways, parking lots, yards, back decks, and park pavilions to audiences ranging in size from 4 to 32. Social distancing guidelines are followed, and safety is key.

"Our hosts and audiences keep thanking us for this. They're delighted to have a safe way to gather and laugh together," says OBTC Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank. "We're not just entertaining them, but we are actually bringing them together as a community. Family, friends, neighbors, groups. They need a way to gather and be together. It's so fun and exciting to live out our mission in this new way."

Driveway Theatrre was so popular that Open Book has commissioned a new script, appropriate for all ages, which will be available to book though October 4th. Local playwright, actor and improvisor Sean Paraventi wrote 2020: The Year They Cancelled Everything. The story focuses on Emily, who is upset that her graduation and birthday have been cancelled. Now Twitter has proclaimed that fall is cancelled. Audiences will enjoy a wild 30 minutes as Emily's family, friends, and a few unexpected guests (all played by 1 actor!) help her come to terms with the current reality. Playwright Paraventi explains that "2020 has not been the easiest year. When writing this play, I tried to keep that in mind, reflecting on all we are going through, while providing a fun escape for our audiences. Laughter is never more important than times like these, and I think this wonderful cast will provide plenty for you." The show is performed by Ryan Ernst and Tiaja Sabrie, two metro Detroit actors who live together and therefore can perform without having to social distance or refrain from touching.

In addition to the scripted show, OBTC continues to offer the improvised Off Book Away From Open Book. Performances encourage participation from the audience for themes, lines and more as the performers play games and make up stories right on the spot. One game has the improvisers interviewing the hosts and then acting out their life story for the guests, with some artistic liberties, of course. The audience of friends and family roar with laughter at the wild interpretations.

Pam Miller, Senior Coordinator for the City of Woodhaven, brought Driveway Theatre to her senior group. "I enjoyed how easy it was to book the event, and on the night of the performance, it was just as easy to go right into some LIVE entertainment! I watched my crowd and they LAUGHED and had a good time... Thank you sooooooo much for pursuing your craft, to brings smiles to all of us during a Pandemic and in a SAFE and COMFORTABLE way! "

Driveway Theatre bookings start at $100, with additional fees to travel beyond Downriver.

