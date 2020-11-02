Open Book Theatre Presents Newest Online Play WHAT BROUGHT ME HERE

Open Book Theatre Company's newest show puts a twelve-step participant center stage.

Open Book Theatre Company's newest show puts a twelve-step participant center stage. What Brought Me Here introduces us to Kevin, who is leading a group online for the first time. As he shares the story of how he came to this point in his life, he reveals how the connections he has made make him feel less alone.

Promoting connection through theatrical storytelling is Open Book's mission, and their One to One Virtual Theatre series is designed to help audiences feel more connected, even across an impersonal internet connection. The performances are 10 minutes long, and audience members get a private performance with just one person watching at a time, working to create in new ways the energy that is felt between audience and actor in a live performance. "It's hard to imagine a more intimate space than Open Book," said director Wendy Katz Hiller, "but face to face on Zoom is even closer!!" What Brought Me Here opens Thursday, November 5th and runs online Monday and Thursday nights through November 23rd.

The show stars Lindel Salow, well known to audiences for his on stage work at Open Book and other theatres around Metro Detroit. "It has been exciting to try something new, doing the same thing in a different way," Salow said about working virtually, it's "a reminder that theatre can and does continue throughout the pandemic. It may be smaller, quicker but no less immediate, informing, thought provoking."

Playwright Alyson Shelton, who lives in Los Angeles, is a college friend of OBTC Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank. "When Krista approached me about One on One Theatre I was immediately enthusiastic and knew this was something I would love to write. It's been such a wonderful experience from top to bottom." Schafer Ewbank wanted a play that dealt with the them of GRATITUDE for November. "I came to Krista with a list of ideas. I wasn't sure about the Al-Anon one since it hit so close to home. Zoom Al-Anon meetings are the anchor of my week. I look forward to meetings, the new faces and my old friends. Krista responded to the idea and immediately had Lindel in mind and Wendy to direct. It felt like the right way to go and everything fell into place. I felt the grace of the process and knew we were on the right road. And the finished product has borne that out."

Wendy Katz Hiller, another Open Book regular both onstage and as a director, was tapped to direct the piece. "I have been part of the recovery community for several years, so Alyson's script really spoke to me," she said. "This process has been amazing! I'll admit that I was a bit nervous about rehearsing over Zoom, but it's been great. I'm particularly excited to be working creatively again. As soon as I started working with Lindel I felt the joy of collaborating on a theatre piece. It felt so good to be back, even in a different format."

Open Book has planned a 6 show season of One to One Virtual Theatre, and What Brought Me Here is their third offering. Tickets are $20. Audience members purchase a ticket for a 10 minute time slot and receive a Zoom link to log in.

More information about What Brought Me Here, as well as Open Book's other offerings, can be found on their website, openbooktc.com.

