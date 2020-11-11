Open Book Theater Presents ZOOM WITH SANTA!

Reservations can be purchased now, with meetings beginning on Friday, November 27th from 1-4 and 5-9 pm.

Open Book Theater will present ZOOM WITH SANTA! These personalized one-on-one meetings will begin the day after Thanksgiving and run through Christmas Eve. Open Book Theater has partnered with Santa Jerry, a four-time graduate of the world-renowned Charles W Howard school for Santa. Santa's wish is that every boy and girl remain healthy and safe this Holiday Season.

Santa, with help from Mrs. Claus, will be visiting children all around the world ZOOMING from his house in the North Pole. Santa will be seen sitting on his red velvet throne beside a roaring fireplace surrounded by festive decorations and a Christmas tree.

Adults can purchase a ticket for each child's own "personal time" with Santa. Every purchase comes with a digital video of each child's magical encounter with Santa that will be available to download within 4 days. Once purchased, you will fill out a simple questionnaire that will give Santa the "inside scoop" that will make this moment one your child will never forget. Knowing their name, family and pets' names, if they've been naughty or nice-all will contribute to the Wonder of Christmas!

Fixed time slots are available every 5 minutes. The cost per child per time slot is $30 (or $40 for Christmas Eve). Two magical add-on options are available: "Letter to Santa" and "Present from Santa." The Letter to Santa Add-On allows the child to mail a letter to Santa, which they'll then see Santa holding and referring to during the meeting. The Package From Santa Add-On has Santa sending a special package to the child. Santa will show the child the package, then send it via Rudolph to be found after the meeting ends. The above options are each $10 per child. The first requires mailing or dropping off a letter, and the second requires an identical pre-wrapped package sent or brought to Open Book Theater with instructions for the secret hiding spot.

Reservations can be purchased now, with meetings beginning on Friday, November 27th from 1-4 and 5-9 pm. All other weekdays (Monday-Friday) will have slots available between 5-9 pm and all Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 pm and 5-9 pm. Tickets will be sold by hour and 'seat number'. i.e. a 5:00 hour with seat 25 is scheduled for 5:25 pm.

Tickets and more information about ZOOM WITH SANTA can be found on Open Book's website

www.openbooktc.com or by calling the box office at 734-288-7753

