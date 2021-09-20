ON THE EXHALE By Martin Zimmerman Will Be Performed by Actors Collaborative Toledo

Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) opens their 2021/22 season with the area premiere of a powerful one-woman play at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 316 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604, on October 9 & 10, 2021.

One the Exhale by Martin Zimmerman stars Marissa Rex as a woman facing an unthinkable tragedy. When a random act of gun violence tears one woman's world apart, she finds herself caught in the cross hairs of power lost and, very possibly, regained.

Directed by Jeffrey Albright, this tour-de-force is about motherhood and loss; grief and resilience; forgiveness and reconciliation.

On the Exhale is a carefully wrought study of a mother undone by loss. The play approaches the subject of American gun violence from a startlingly original perspective.

Show times are October 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and October 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.act419.org. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, $15 for Seniors, and $10 for College and High School Students (16+).