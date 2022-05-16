Nicely Theatre Group Presents PIPPIN This July

Nicely Theatre Group has announced ticket sales and dates for their July 2022 production of the Tony Award-winning musical PIPPIN at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Nicely Creative Director Mitch Master directs with choreography by Mark McCleese, vocal direction by Dan Greig, and music direction by Amy Sauve.

Show dates and times are as follows: July 22 at 7:30pm; July 23 at 7:30pm, July 24 matinee at 2pm, July 29 at 7:30pm and July 30 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35 for all seats and are on sale now at nicelytheatregroup.org or by calling or texting 248/406-6677.

The Nicely cast includes Terri Manning as Leading Player, Braden Cooper as Pippin, Sara Grice as Catherine, Griffin Krause as King Charles, Ash Moran as Fastrada, Chris Graham as Lewis, Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker as Berthe, Vaan Otto as Theo, Nickolas Montales as u/s Theo and he will perform the role in the matinee performance. The Players include Alec Diem (u/s Pippin), Nikita Krylov (u/s Lewis), Travis Darghali, Leah Wilson (u/s Leading Player), Serelle Karasinski (u/s Catherine), Sara Kmiec (u/s Fastrada), Calleigh Wilson (u/s Berthe), Sydney Nummer, Shelly Fager-Bajorek, and Joey Rankin.

PIPPIN is the story of a young prince's search for the secret to true happiness. PIPPIN features a score by musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the smash hits GODSPELL and WICKED. PIPPIN also features choreography from the legendary Bob Fosse. PIPPIN originally appeared on Broadway in 1972 and won 5 Tony Awards. The updated 2013 circus-inspired version won four Tony Awards, including the award for Best Musical Revival.

Nicely Theatre Group is a professional, non-profit theatre dedicated to increasing public access to theatre with affordable, high-quality performances. Learn more at nicelytheatregroup.org.