Nicely Theatre Group Announces Cast Of ANYTHING GOES

Nicely Theatre Group has announced the cast for its March 2022 production of the Tony Award-winning classic musical comedy Anything Goes. Nicely Creative Director Mitch Master directs with choreography by Allison Hunt-Kaufmann and vocal and music direction by Amy Sauve. Tickets will go on sale December 17 at The Berman Center box office.

The Nicely cast includes Jason Bowen as Billy Crocker, Erin Johnson as Reno Sweeney, Tom Pagano as Moonface Martin, Arden Walker as Hope Harcourt, Alexa Carollo as Erma, Michael McKiddy as Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, Ed Kelly as Elisha J. Whitney, Laura Walczak as Mrs. Harcourt, Dave Roy as the Captain, Robby Mullinger as the Purser, Sam Vankampen as u/s Billy, Jimmy McCormick, Tyler Bolda, Justin Kazanowski and Harvey as Sailors. The Angels will be played by Anne Marie Snyder (Chastity), Nicole Armstrong (Purity), Grace Nulsen (Charity), and Bryana Hall (Virtue and u/s Reno). Hall will also perform the lead role of Reno in our matinee performance. Luke and John will be played by Rodel Salazar and Cat Menzies, respectively. Additional passengers will be played by Meghan Andrzejewski (also u/s Virtue), Hannah Isham, Daniel DeRey, Karlin Smith, Keith Rikli, Sara Kmiec, Kimmy Elliot, Annie Calvaneso, and Adam Bernard.

"We are so excited to be putting together a big, fun, splashy musical production! We founded Nicely Theatre Group to bring this type of show to our metro Detroit audience," said Nicely founder David Carroll. "This show has classic songs, amazing tap dance numbers, and a classic comedic storyline and we have a top-notch creative team to bring it all together."

The age-old tale of Boy-Meets-Girl and the ensuing complications is a joy for audiences of all ages. ANYTHING GOES is a classic and wildly entertaining story wrapped around Cole Porter's magical score and world-class tap dancing. Among the songs, "It's De-Lovely," "Friendship", "I Get A Kick Out of You," "All Through the Night," "Anything Goes," "You're the Top" and "Blow, Gabriel, Blow."