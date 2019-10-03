Neighborhood Theatre Group's Black Cat Cabaret Returns October 18-19

Neighborhood Theatre Group's BLACK CAT CABARET is back for another year with all new songs, spooks, and sass October 18-19 at the new Bobcat Bonnie's in downtown Ypsilanti (200 W. Michigan Ave). Doors and Bar at 7pm, show at 8pm. $20 Front Row "Graveside" Seating (limited availability, online only), $13 Online (general admission), $17 at Door, $8 Students. Tickets can be purchased at https://blackcat2019.brownpapertickets.com/

Get those costumes ready for a Halloween night in Ypsilanti! BLACK CAT CABARET features The NTG "Haunted" House Band, costume contest, raffle, and a magical performance from Tom "The Magic" Hett. Directed by Kristin Anne Danko with choreography by Angela VanKempen. Starring Mimi Blackford, Kylista Geiger, Andrew Scott Helman, Morgan Emily Hoeffel, Alice Kepchar, Maegan Murphy, Greg Pizzino, Jessica Terlep, Angela VanKempen, and Craig VanKempen. Bobcat Bonnie's will be open for dinner before the show so why not make a night of it?

Since the evening performances are not appropriate for kids, we're presenting a condensed, family friendly version of the show on Saturday, October 19 at 2pm. With a Trick-or-Treat bag make it/take it, cast meet and greet, and a costume parade, this afternoon of theatre is sure to get the whole family in the Halloween spirit! $7 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 3-17), free (ages 2 and under)

Free parking in downtown Ypsilanti. More information can be found on Neighborhood Theatre Group's website www.ntgypsi.org





