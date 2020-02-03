Music Hall Presents Lightwire Theater's MOON MOUSE: A SPACE ODYSSEY

LIGHTWIRE THEATRE presents a cosmic adventure perfect for the entire family, MOON MOUSE - A SPACE ODYSSEY, Sunday, March 1st at 4PM at Music Hall.

Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a looser and a geek. As respite from the continuous badgering, Marvin retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures and to be the hero.

Join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon in his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite peril and views awesome beauty.

Will Marvin make his dreams come true and experience the glory and acceptance he craves? Lightwire Theater is proud to present Moon Mouse, a cosmic adventure about celebrating differences.

Light Wire Theater (in conjunction with Corbian Visual Arts and Dance) bring their use of cutting edge technology, moving sculpture, and dance to another unforgettable theatrical experience.

Moon Mouse- A Space Odyssey is told through the use of Corbian's signature electroluminescent puppetry. Which helps bring emotion and beauty via this amazing medium.

Lightwire Theater, with its dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and creative use of music ranging from classical to jazz to pop, will present Space and the beauty of diversity, in a new and brilliant light.





