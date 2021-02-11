Mike Bonner Joins Detroit Comedy Show MY FUNNY VALENTINE

Mike Bonner will take part in a new comedy show in Detroit, My Funny Valentine.

This is a socially distanced Comedy Show featuring Pierre and friends in Downtown Detroit. February 12, 13 & 14 at Berts Warehouse Theater.

The event will also feature Steady Rock, Dezz, and FOOLISH.

COVID restrictions will be strongly enforced, Masks or face coverings are required for entry. The entire venue will be sanitized and socially distanced for audience members' safety.

Learn more at https://www.funnyvalentinedetroit.com/.

Detroit comedian Mike Bonner, has cracked up audiences on BET's "Comic View" and HBO's "Def Comedy Jam".

As a seasoned veteran of the Stand-Up Comedy Scene Bonner was one of 10 comedians selected in 1999 to appear at the prestigious, HBO sponsored US "Comedy Arts Festival" in Aspen, CO.

Mike has appeared on Jamie Foxx Presents "Laffapalooza" on Showtime, Russell Simmons HBO's Def Comedy Jam All-Stars", and seven seasons of BET's "Comicview" where he won his own Grandstand Comedy Special.

Mike Bonner is also known for his work on CornerStore (2011), GWAR: Live from Antarctica (1990) and GWAR: Dawn of the Day of the Night of the Penguins (1998).