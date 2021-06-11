Midland Center for the Arts Announces 2021/22 50th Anniversary Celebration Season

When the lights go down and the curtain goes up at Midland Center for the Arts this season, the Center will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Season. The season brings an exciting array of opportunities that are certain to dazzle, entertain and transport audiences to new places - and they've saved a seat for you with one of their six subscription series - now on sale.

"After a very long intermission, we are excited to Raise the Curtain again on a full season, LIVE and in-person at the Center," said Terri Trotter, Midland Center President & CEO. "Our 50th Anniversary Celebration Season looks forward, with exciting new events, while at the same time honoring the Center's rich, community-based history."

The 2021/22 Broadway & Beyond series kicks off with An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the OscarÂ® winning film starring Richard Gere; followed by the uplifting and hilarious musical, Waitress; the 25th Anniversary Tour of Riverdance; and the beloved film and romantic musical adventure, Anastasia.

Patrons can climb through the Windows on the World to experience mariachi music's most exciting newcomer, Mariachi Herencia de MÃ©xico; the classically trained, genre-spanning string duo, Black Violin; the daring gymnasts and contortionists, Peking Acrobats; and Celtic mayhem with the rock energy and traditional folklore of Tartan Terrors.

The Midland Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its rich history with the opening performance of perhaps the greatest symphony in the Austro-German tradition, Brahms' Symphony No. 1 in Brahms And More; followed by award-winning guest artist, Melissa White, folding in the textures of African-American hymns, during Melissa White & Florence Price; the annual Center tradition of Holiday Pops featuring Broadway star Erica Spyres; Elgar's Masterpiece Enigma Variations in an evening with Enigmatic Elgar; a 50th Anniversary Celebration concert in the spring, celebrating and recreating the opening night concert in 1971; and the return of the popular multi-course meal and wine tasting, Perfect Pairings, featuring NPR-noted sommelier Aaron Sherman.

Center Stage Theatre, the Center's community theatre company, returns to the stage this summer with the world's greatest rock opera, Jesus Christ Super; a true(ish) story of an 1869 river adventure, Men on Boats; the warm, romantic musical comedy, She Loves Me; the debut of an AACT NewPlayFest selection, MLM Is For Murder; and the hilarious musical spectacular, The SpongeBob Musical.

In addition, MATRIX:MIDLAND is re-inventing itself from what was formerly a summer festival into a season-long series of unforgettable and uplifting experiences, beginning with a conversation with leading authority advising heads of state, military leaders and foreign ministers on Iran and U.S. foreign policy, Karim Sadjadpour; the stars of Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical exploring modern works in four-part harmony with The Doo Wop Project; the ultra-realistic cutting-edge holographic performance of Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour; and an interactive exploration of famous artworks with Artrageous.

Finally, the season offers intimate evenings with significant personalities returning to Michigan for a homecoming appearance, including "the happiest comic in America" according to the Last Comic Standing, Rob Little; MLB Network, Fox Sports and FSI personality, Jon Paul Morosi; and singer, actor, dancer, choreographer and Broadway veteran, Eric Anthony Johnson.

