Michigan and State Theaters Remain Closed, Facing Revenue Loss of $1.5 Million

Movie theatres are finding new ways to keep business alive, including movie rentals and more.

mlive.com has reported on the ways in which the ongoing shutdown of movie theaters in Michigan has affected business, particularly amid the announcement that gyms could reopen and sports could be played.

Read the full story HERE.

Russ Collins, the theaters' executive director/CEO shared:

"We thought we'd open in June, and we were pretty sure we could open in July, and it seemed like a no-brainer that we would open in August...Not being open now and not hearing anything is, you know, just continuing the pins and needles that we've been on practically since June."

Program revenue is down $1.5 million, including an $868,000 loss in film revenue, $340,000 loss in live event revenue and $298,000 loss in concessions. Contributed revenue has increased, however.

In order to keep business alive, people can rent movies online, and curbside concessions- including popcorn, movie snacks, and merchandise- are being offered on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"It's a very tough road for any kinds of arts organization - whether it's a museum or symphony or cultural center, it's just very tough," Collins said. "Although you can certainly offer programs and do special things, it really is not how any of those organizations are organized to function."

He continued to say, "It's tough, and even after we reopen, it's going to be very, very tough... It's tough for (restaurants), and I think it'll even be a little bit tougher for all of our community cultural institutions and facilities and performance organizations."

Read the full story HERE.

