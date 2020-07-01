Michigan Opera Theatre Plans New Season Featuring Non-Traditional Performances

Michigan Opera Theatre's (MOT) fall season will offer unique, unprecedented performances that meet social distancing guidelines.

"The health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our priority at Michigan Opera Theatre, and we are making every effort possible to present opera and dance in safe, responsible ways," said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown. "Art flourishes during challenging times, and these current social distancing guidelines provide creative opportunities for us to present opera and dance in exciting new ways."

The season will be a temporary departure from its traditional format of presenting Grand Opera and large-cast dance productions, with new features including:

Alternate performance locations including outdoor settings and venues

Small scale productions with socially-distanced casts and dancers

Limited capacity, socially-distanced seating at the Detroit Opera House and other local venues

While the final touches on upcoming programming are still being made, patrons can expect performances to take place in the hall of the Detroit Opera House, in other venues across the Metro Detroit area and online, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

MOT has partnered with the NSF International (formerly National Sanitation Foundation) public health and safety organization to ensure the Opera House meets or exceeds the highest-recommended government safety standards to protect patrons, staff and artists.

The Detroit Opera House remains available for rental events that meet government health guidelines and mandated capacity restrictions. For rental inquiries contact Holly Clement at hclement@motopera.org.

