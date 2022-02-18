Meadow Brook Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

Featuring audience favorite shows as well as two Michigan Premieres, Meadow Brook Theatre's 2022-2023 season has something for everyone!

"We're excited to finally be able to produce Little Shop of Horrors, after postponing during the 2020 season. We also greatly look forward to welcoming two fantastic Michigan Premiere plays to our stage" said Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "We've got a wonderfully entertaining lineup and, of course, we're kicking things off with a great event this summer!"

On July 16, 2022 Meadow Brook Theatre will hold a one-night-only concert by Felix Cavaliere's Rascals (with hits such as "Good Lovin'", A Beautiful Morning", and "Groovin'") at its sixth annual Concert & Cuisine benefit. Featuring a silent auction, live auction, restaurant tasting, and more, Concert & Cuisine has become a favorite of MBT patrons. Tickets are on sale now at the box office.

The regular season kicks off in October and features seven shows that are sure to please.

The season opens with audience favorite musical Little Shop of Horrors running October 5 through October 30, 2022. With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it...blood. Will Seymour discover Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and plans for global domination?

The regular season then breaks for the special 40th anniversary holiday production of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, adapted by Charles Nolte, running November 18 - December 24, 2022. Subscribers to the MBT season receive a 20% discount for tickets to A Christmas Carol.

The new year kicks off with the Michigan Premiere comedy Birthday Club by Phil Olson. Five women get together for their birthdays to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, all while solving the problems of the world. When one of the women admits a surprising secret, the vodka hits the fan. The question is: Will Birthday Club survive, or will it end forever? Birthday Club runs January 11 through February 5, 2023.



Next up is a musical featuring the songs from great artists such as Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, and more. Blues in the Night, conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps, tells of the sweet, sexy, and sorrowful experiences three women have with the lying, cheating, snake-of-a-man who wrongs them. The soul of the blues wails out full and strong with songs such as "I Gotta Right To Sing the Blues", "When a Woman Loves a Man", and "I've Got A Date With A Dream". This Tony nominated musical is sure to bring down the house. Blues in the Night runs February 15 through March 12, 2023.

The Michigan Premiere of Harry Townsends's Last Stand by George Eastman runs March 22 through April 16, 2023. Sometimes it's harder to like someone than it is to love them. Meet Harry Townsend, an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit is at the center of this new play. As his prodigal son Alan returns home, the visit raises the complexities of their relationship, placing father and son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is a must see new play about the inescapable ups and downs of family.

Next is a country jukebox musical that will have you dancing in your seats all show long. Honky Tonk Angels runs April 26 through May 21, 2023. By Ted Swindley, Honky Tonk Angels tells the story of three gutsy gals from different backgrounds who take charge of their lives and decide to follow their honky tonk dreams to the city of Nashville. Combining 30 classic country tunes, including "Stand By Your Man," "9 to 5," "Harper Valley PTA" , and more, Honky Tonk Angels is a hilarious, foot-stomping good time from the creator of Always...Patsy Cline.

The season concludes May 31 through June 25, 2023 with a fan favorite comedy farce. Noises Off by Michael Frayn, captures a touring theatre troupe's production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members, slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines in their final performances, audiences are treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek that truly challenges the age-old saying "The show must go on."

Season tickets are currently available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300. They range from $189 to $234 per seat for the six-play season. When you subscribe to the 2022-2023 season, you may also purchase tickets for A Christmas Carol at a 20% discount before they go on sale to the general public.

Single tickets go on sale Monday, September 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $37 to $46 for individual plays.

For additional information on Meadow Brook Theatre, please visit www.mbtheatre.com. Meadow Brook Theatre is a non-profit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 55 years.