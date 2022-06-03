Matrix Theatre's Summer Of Fun Includes Something for Everyone!

Creativity workshops for all ages, a Solo Performance Festival and Summer Creativity Camp make for a busy and exciting summer at Matrix Theatre Company.

Workshops include puppetry, filmmaking and devised theater. The Solo Performance Festival provides a weekend of exciting solo performances presented by some of the most talented performers in the area sharing stories, monologues, poetry, and performance art.

Close out the summer with Matrix School of Theatre's Summer Camp, Let the "Play" Begin August 22 - September 2. All performances and activities take place in and around Matrix Theatre Company located at 2730 Bagley Street, in the heart of MexicanTown.

For details on the workshops, summer camp, and the Solo Performance Festival, go to www.matrixtheatre.org, or call 313 967 0599. Masks are required during any performances inside the theatre.