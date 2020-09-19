Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marquette Symphony Orchestra Presents Outdoor 'Symphony in the Park' Concert

The performance takes place at the Presque Isle Park Bandshell, and all 200 in-person tickets have been claimed.

Sep. 19, 2020  

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra will present an outdoor performance, "Symphony in the Park" on Sunday afternoon. The performance will be streamed on Facebook Live at 3:30pm on Sunday, September 20.

The program includes:

Overture to Barber of Seville by Rossini

Selections from West Side Story by Bernstein/arr. Mason

Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms

"Waltz" from Masquerade by Khachaturian

An Outdoor Overture by Copland

Star Wars Medley by Williams/arr. Burden

Russian Sailors' Dance by Gliere

"Hoe-Down" from Rodeo by Copland

Finale from Overture to 1812 by Tchaikovsky

Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarquetteSymphonyOrchestra.



