Marquette Symphony Orchestra Presents Outdoor 'Symphony in the Park' Concert
The performance takes place at the Presque Isle Park Bandshell, and all 200 in-person tickets have been claimed.
The Marquette Symphony Orchestra will present an outdoor performance, "Symphony in the Park" on Sunday afternoon. The performance will be streamed on Facebook Live at 3:30pm on Sunday, September 20.
The performance takes place at the Presque Isle Park Bandshell, and all 200 in-person tickets have been claimed.
The program includes:
Overture to Barber of Seville by Rossini
Selections from West Side Story by Bernstein/arr. Mason
Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms
"Waltz" from Masquerade by Khachaturian
An Outdoor Overture by Copland
Star Wars Medley by Williams/arr. Burden
Russian Sailors' Dance by Gliere
"Hoe-Down" from Rodeo by Copland
Finale from Overture to 1812 by Tchaikovsky
Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarquetteSymphonyOrchestra.