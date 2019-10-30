Livonia Community Theatre Honors Announces A Season Of Service

Livonia Community Theatre's 2019-2020 season will honor and explore the historical experience of women in wartime, beginning Veteran's Day weekend with a production of Women and War, a one-act play by Jack Hilton Cunningham. The show runs November 8 and 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., and November 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

The play, told in the style of readers-theater, is a collection of letters and monologues based on historical fact. They tell the stories of generations of women who have been impacted by their experience in wartime, from The Great War to the War in Afghanistan.

"The characters in Women and War are based on real life people and their circumstances, says Laurie Smalis, Director. "For those lucky enough to never have had their lives touched by war or conflict, this provocative one-act play will help you sympathize with those who have, and help you learn more about the ways women have had to deal with war over the years and in modern times."

All performances are held at Livonia Community Theatre's performance home in St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 27475 Five Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan. Tickets are available at the door, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students 18 and under.

Continuing in the season honoring women in service, the group has scheduled the play A Piece of My Heart, by Shirley Lauro, a true drama that follows six women who serve in the Vietnam War. This show runs April 25-26, 2020 and May 1-2, 2020.

For more information visit the group's website at livoniacommunitytheatre.org, or contact them at livoniacommunitytheatre@gmail.com.





