LONELY PLANET Will Be Performed at Toledo Rep Next Week

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre & Actors Collaborative Toledo present LONELY PLANET by Steven Dietz, directed by Benjamin Jameson.

Lonely Planet runs May 14 & 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. & May 16, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

This staged reading features Toledo theatre veterans Paul Causman and Jeffrey Albright and the marks the directorial debut of The Rep's Technical Director, Benjamin Jameson.

Set in a small map store on the oldest street in an American city, LONELY PLANET is an intimate portrait of two friends at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Shop owner Jody (Causman) becomes increasingly fearful of the world outside and the dangers it poses, refusing to leave his shop. While Carl (Albright), his spirited friend, begins filling the store with a variety of mysterious chairs. Funny, moving, and deeply human, Steven Dietz's landmark play examines how we all navigate troubled times.

Mr. Causman and Mr. Albright are well known to Toledo theatre audiences for playing opposite each other in "A Christmas Carol", with Mr. Causman playing Ebenezer Scrooge and Mr. Albright playing the Ghost of Jacob Marley. Albright and Causman are excited to be reunited onstage in this touching play about the strength of friendship during difficult times.

Tickets are available for both in-person and live streaming at www.toledorep.org or by calling (419) 243-9277. Performances at The Toledo Repertoire Theatre, located at 16 Tenth Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604.